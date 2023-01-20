1
‘At least someone featured a ghost’ – Shatta Wale on Sarkodie’s Bob Marley feature

Shatta Wale ?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has reacted to Sarkodie’s latest project with the legendary reggae artiste, Bob Marley.

Although the Jamaican musician is late, his team made a decision to release a posthumous version of his smash hit ‘Stir It Up’ with The Wailers.

Featured in the remix, released today, Friday, January 20, 2023, is Sarkodie, whose verse has since stirred massive reactions from individuals on social media.

Shatta Wale has also shared his opinion about the project but in a sarcastic manner.

In what looked like mockery, the dancehall musician during a discussion on LuvFM’s Drive Time said;

“We’ve heard Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley. It's so beautiful. At least we’ve had someone who can feature a ghost, we should praise him.”

Shatta Wale said Ghanaians are still concerned about the ‘Meek Mill – Jubilee House’ saga instead of focusing on ‘Sarkodie’s ghost feature.’

“We are not even talking about that, its Meek Mill we are concerned about.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
