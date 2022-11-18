'Atanfo nye Nyame': Hajia4Reall breaks silence after US$5 million fraud reports

Hajia4Reall

Musician Hajia4Real has broken her silence after reports of her arrest in United Kingdom.

Reports on various blogs in Ghana suggested that the musician was arrested while on her way back from the United Kingdom to Ghana after the Ghana Music Awards UK.



The reports alleged that she was picked up by security personnel after a joint investigation between the United States of America and the United Kingdom mentioned her in a $8 million fraud case.



However, Kwasi Ernest who represents the GMA Uk in an interview denied claims of the musician being involved in fraud but confirmed that she was arrested while on the plane traveling back to Ghana.

In a latest post on her Facebook page, Hajia4Reall has indicated that she is coming back to Ghana adding that “enemies are not God”.



Her post read “Atanfo nye Nyame !!”.