0
Menu
Entertainment

'Atanfo nye Nyame': Hajia4Reall breaks silence after US$5 million fraud reports

Hajia 4 Real?resize=768%2C600&ssl=1 Hajia4Reall

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Musician Hajia4Real has broken her silence after reports of her arrest in United Kingdom.

Reports on various blogs in Ghana suggested that the musician was arrested while on her way back from the United Kingdom to Ghana after the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The reports alleged that she was picked up by security personnel after a joint investigation between the United States of America and the United Kingdom mentioned her in a $8 million fraud case.

However, Kwasi Ernest who represents the GMA Uk in an interview denied claims of the musician being involved in fraud but confirmed that she was arrested while on the plane traveling back to Ghana.

In a latest post on her Facebook page, Hajia4Reall has indicated that she is coming back to Ghana adding that “enemies are not God”.

Her post read “Atanfo nye Nyame !!”.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: