Ateaa Tina joins Lumina Entertainment

CEO of Lumina Entertainment, Kwame D. Amporful and Ateaa at the ceremony to unveil her

US-based Ghanaian female vocalist Ernestina Agyeman, known in Showbiz as Ateaa Tina, has signed a music deal with record label Lumina Entertainment.

The signing ceremony which was held at the Accra City Hotel on Thursday was also used to announce the artiste’s return to music after a 14-year hiatus for family reasons.



CEO of Lumina Entertainment, Kwame D. Amporful said the label was proud to be associated with the US-based Ghanaian vocalist. According to him, they believe in her potential and amazing talent.



“We are happy to hint that we are already in the studios working on her first single which features Okyeame Kwame. We are also in discussions with the management of other top artistes in Ghana and abroad interested in collaborating with the artiste”

Ateaa Tina’s voice is on several songs produced by Daddy Lumba including ‘Bubra’, ‘Mema Afa Wotrim ne’, ‘Odo Bewu Dee’, ‘Ahenfo Kyiniye’ and ‘Give peace a chance.



She has also worked with Esther Amoako and other known artistes after she was discovered by Music producer Kweku Mensah in 2003.