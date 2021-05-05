Ateaa Tina releases first single ‘By Force’ featuring Okyeame Kwame

Ateaa Tina is out with a new track

Source: Ebo Safo

The most anticipated banger titled 'By Force'' by female vocalist and songstress, widely known as Ateaa Tina is finally out.

The song features versatile rapper Okyeame Okyeame and was produced by the Highly Spiritual music ( Kaywa). The video for the said song was directed by Rex.



By Force Song is the first official single from her camp, and was released on all streaming platforms on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



‘By Force’ song is a great piece with a wonderful singing verses by Ateaa Tina, with Okyeame Kwame adding up his rap prowess to the song.

The song is a highlife afro-pop jam, and it has started receiving massive airplay across the country.



Ateaa Tina has been in the Ghanaian music industry since 2003, in which she collaborated with Daddy Lumba to release his album like "Bubra", which contained hits such as "Pony", "Adaka Tea" and "Dada Kae".



In all, she has worked with Lumba on five albums: "Mema Afa Wotrim Ne", "Bubra", "Odo Bewu Dee", "Ahenfo Kyiniye", and "Give Peace a Chance". This dope song is said to be her first massive song from her upcoming album.