Atinka TV launches Season 4 of ‘Di Asa’ Reality Show

This season, on the theme, “Staying Safe through Entertainment”

Atinka Television, a subsidiary of Atinka Media Village (AMV), on Friday launched “Season 4” of its “Di Asa” Reality Show in Accra to promote the talents and capabilities of plus sized women and to entertain the public.

This season, on the theme, “Staying Safe through Entertainment” is adorned with more talent exhibitions, cultural display, cooking competition and other exciting packages to amuse the public especially amid the COVID-19 and its challenges.



Mr Afrifa Peasah, the Producer of the Reality Show, said that the “Season 4” would be organised in selected communities and conference centres across the 16 regions of the country with limited number of attendants, to enable the organisers to control the crowd and ensure that everyone was protected in the wake of COVID-19.



Participants would be given a platform to give a brief profile of themselves, he said.



Beneficiary towns across the country include: Akim Oda, Koforidua, Bolgatanga, Walewale, Tamale, Wa, Bole, Techiman, Sunyani, Goaso, Kejetia, Abuakwa, Konongo, Sefwi Wiawso, Sekondi, Swedru, Dambai, Aflao, Ashaiman, Dome, Chorkor, and Mallam Atta.



Mr Peasah said the show, which gave opportunity to 60 contestants in the previous competitions, would limit the numbers to 40 due to COVID-19.

The contestants would be housed in isolation for monitoring for two weeks to ensure their safety before the commencement of the competition, he noted.



As part of the innovations introduced in this Season, the Producer said morning shows of the TV Station, would be held at settings, where they would organise the competition across the country to offer a different opportunity to members of the communities.



It is the plan of the Atinka Media Village to take the show to the international level, Mr Peasah said, and expressed gratitude to their sponsors, including; Savannah Paint, Darlin Lemon Alcoholic Beverage, ABii National Savings and Loans, Priority Insurance, and Lufart Malaria tablet for the long-standing relations and support.



Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture in a speech read on her behalf said the reality show was not only important but influential in bringing variety into the entertainment industry.



It is a spring board that brought career and educational opportunities, social enterprises and support in the lives of participants, she added.

The show, the Minister said, would complement Government’s efforts to improve diversity and expand the tourism and arts sector, which was greatly influenced by entertainment.



She declared the Ministry’s preparedness to join the winner of the reality show to discourage stigmatisation of plus-sized women.



Mrs Oteng-Gyasi congratulated the management and staff of AMV for the hard work to fulfil the various needs of Ghanaians through great programming and encouraged them to do more to support other areas of the tourism, arts and cultural sector.



Mrs Doris Gabbah, the Director of Operations, School Feeding Programme, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, expressed delight in the progression of ‘Di Asa’, especially as it built confidence in plus-sized women and helped them to control their diet and weight.



She urged prospective participants of the competition to be ambassadors in promoting the need to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols by mobilizing the youth to educate people and ensure that all hand washing stations were filled with water, soap, and tissue papers always.

