Atinka TV's Afia Kwarteng Asamani nominated for Garden City Awards

Afia Kwarteng Asamani, host of Tumhari_Pahki Chatroom

Rad Communications Limited, LLC organizers of the Ashanti Regional Achievement Awards dubbed; Garden City Awards has nominated host of popular telenovela Tumhari_Pahki Chatroom show on Atinka TV.

Television host and a parliamentary correspondent Afia Kwarteng Asamani (pupillary known as Authentic Mama- Afia Nahiiii) has been nominated in the TV Presenter of the Year category.



Afia Nahiiii as she is affectionately called by her fans is also co-Mc to popular TV reality show ‘Di Asa’ on Atinka TV.

The award is to recognize, honour and celebrate a cross-section of Ashanti Region’s most influential and accomplished personalities, organizations and companies from a wide range of industries, who are committed to the socio-economic development of the Region.



The awards come off on Saturday, 10th July, 2021, at The Great Hall, KNUST.