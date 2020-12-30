Atinka TV’s Nana Adwoa Annan, Bola Ray, others honoured at HSL Awards

One of the most respected female broadcasters of our time, Nana Adwoa Annan of popular TV station, Atinka TV has been honoured at this year’s High School legends awards.

The event which took place at the National Theatre on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, saw Nana Adwoa Annan being honoured for dedicated service and knowledge towards the development of the media industry.



Nana Adwoa Annan who is also known as Konkonsa Hemaa’ was endorsed by the High School family as Ghana’s most influential female Presenter and Producer.



Some of the showbiz personalities who were also honoured on the night include CEO of EIB Network Bola, Multiple award-winning sound engineer Appietus, Adom TV’s Sister Sandy and Dr Ray.



ABOUT NANA ADWOA ANNAN

Nana Adwoa who was born on September 12, 1993, to Mr Kofi Nyarko who works at the registrar general department in Accra and Madam Linda Danquah – a nurse in the UK and hails from Koforidua in the Eastern Region, is the head of entertainment programs Atinka TV, host of Entertainment City on Saturdays and also the host of entertainment news on Atinka TV’s evening news.



On the road to a blistering career, Nana Adwoa Annan was immensely inspired by award-winning radio personality Doreen Andoh of Joy FM. Aside from being a broadcast Journalist, Nana Adwoa is also an actress who has starred in numerous movies and TV Series like College Girls, The Salon on TV3, Afya and Friends, and Twisted Tips. She has really won the hearts of most Ghanaians with her versatility.



Her hobbies are singing, dancing and reading.