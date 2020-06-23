Entertainment

Attack on Kelvynboy was planned – Blakk Cedi

Blakk Cedi, the former manager of BHIM Nation star, Stonebwoy, has waded into the foiled attack launched at former BHIM signee, Kelvynboy in Ashaiman.

According to Blakk Cedi, it was totally wrong for anyone to want to hurt another artiste just because they are trying to make a living.



He went on to debunk claims that Kelvynboy was slapped during the altercation that took place in Ashaiman with videos going viral as a result.



"This is not done. Nobody does this. It is a big plate we can all eat from so I don’t know why it should be a problem for Kelvynboy to have an engagement in Ashaiman,” Blakk Cedi noted.



In Ashaiman’s defense, however, Blakk Cedi credit all that he was and all he had learned to the streets of Ashaiman, therefore, he was loss for words how such a thing could happen.



Blakk Cedi went on to add that the matter was currently with the police and that the law was going to deal with all those who were found culpable over the incident.



He added that he had spoken to Kelvynboy and that he was doing very well after the near fisticuffs that went viral on social media

Speaking in a radio interview, Blakk Cedi was asked if he thought the fracas was a planned thing to which he reportedly said he would not be surprised if someone was behind the unfortunate and uncalled for the incident.



Meanwhile, Zionfelix.net earlier reported that a die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has levelled wild allegations against Kelvynboy, Blakk Cedi and O.V.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ayisha tagged these former Burniton Music workers as ungrateful.



She revealed the former manager of Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi and Kelvynboy did a lot of things to denigrate the label.





