Attending Nigerian parties paid more than acting in Ghana - Yvonne Nelson's candid confession

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson opens up about the surprising financial opportunities she encountered during her time in Nigeria, which surpassed her acting ventures in her home country of Ghana.

In her revealing new book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' she shares an interesting revelation about the lucrative nature of attending Nigerian birthday parties at the peak of her career.



Nelson writes about how these appearances often brought in more significant financial returns than her acting projects in Ghana.



"There were people who held parties and were prepared to pay you to attend just to enhance their status or show their class," she candidly discloses.



The presence of celebrities at these events served as a social indicator of the host's status.



In fact, Nelson admits that attending someone's birthday or other celebratory events sometimes paid her more than acting in a Ghanaian movie.

This revelation highlights the unique cultural dynamics and financial opportunities that came with her work in Nigeria.



However, Nelson's experiences in Nigeria presented her with a cultural shock. Balancing her movie shoots with late-night partying proved challenging.



She had to strike a delicate balance between her professional commitments and her social life.



"The pressure from my circle of friends made life difficult, as some of them wanted to hang out with me at times when I was too tired to party," Nelson reveals.



Working late into the night and then having friends wanting to socialize in nightclubs tested her stamina.

While her friends would still be sleeping the following morning, Nelson had to wash up and start shooting, adding an extra layer of challenge to her already demanding schedule.



Yvonne Nelson's revelations provide an intriguing glimpse into the contrasting financial opportunities and cultural experiences she encountered during her time in Nigeria, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of her career as an actress.



