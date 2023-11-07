'Attention seeker' Brother Sammy wanted to beef me but I ignored - Cecilia Marfo fires

Gospel musicians, Brother Sammy and Cecilia Marfo

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has disclosed that her fellow artiste, Brother Sammy, wanted to have a problem with her on social media for trends but she rejected the idea.

According to her, Brother Sammy approached her with such a motive but she did not see the essence of it as a Christian so she did not agree with his intention.



The gospel musician labeled Brother Sammy as an ‘attention seeker’ who always wants to involve himself in controversies on social media for hype, however, such an act is not worth his personality as a gospel musician.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo noted that she got to know about 'beef' when Brother Sammy explained to her during their encounter.



This is how the conversation between the host of the show, Roselyn Felli, and Cecilia Marfo panned out.



Roselyn Felli: Do you believe that when your issue with Brother Sammy came up you were pained because you said you were misinterpreted? They said you have slapped him but you denied it?

Cecilia Marfo: Recently he [Brother Sammy] wanted to beef with me but I asked him to go away with his stupidity. I like joking but I have grown in the ministry work. Some people are grown but their minds are weak. Some people have been genuinely called by God and others are like concert people always trying to copy others to trend but then God has not given them that gift.



They are learning irrelevant things so if you tell me to do beef, what is it? If not for him I would not have known that if you exchange insults with someone it's called beef. He wanted us to insult each other for trend but he should go away with his stupidity.



In 2017, Cecilia Marfo allegedly slapped Brother Sammy at a programme at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The incident courted lots of reactions both on social media and local media platforms.



However, Cecilia Marfo denied doing such wrong to Brother Sammy on the ‘ATUU’ show hosted by Abeiku Santana.

SB/NQQ



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



