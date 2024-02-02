‘Attention seeking’ Dampare is one of the worst IGPs in Ghana’s history - Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has launched a scathing attack on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Goerge Akuffo Dampare, over his performance in office.

According to her, Dampare’s performance in office is nothing to write home, especially how he has handled the police service with some officers taking bribes to compromise on their principles to jeopardize the safety of Ghanaians.



She stated that George Akuffo Dampare’s terrible performance in office would go down in the nation’s history as one of the worst IGPs the country has ever had contrary to what some sections of the public perceive about him.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger slammed IGP Dampare for arresting celebrities to seek for public attention instead of focusing on his work to safeguard the lives of Ghanaians.



“They [police] don’t respect themselves, they will collect money and act like stupid people. Since Dampare came into office, how many armed robbers has he arrested? He is busy arresting celebrities because that’s what bloggers would report. The worst IGP we have gotten is Dampare. He is assigning policemen to the churches, when will he do the same to the mosques?



“We are not safe. He is more concerned about publicity than protecting the citizenry. When he goes to churches he would be bowing down to the pastors. Would he do the same to the Kwaku Bonsam and other traditionalists? Someone must tell him to stop that foolishness,” she fumed.

It is not known what triggered Afia Schwarzenegger’s comment, however, some sections of the public believe IGP Dampare is doing his best to improve the police service.



SB/NOQ



Watch the video below



