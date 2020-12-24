Audiomack partners with Afrochella to host second edition of Rising Star challenge

Audiomack remains committed to connecting with its African audience

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Audiomack today announced its collaboration with Afrochella to host the second edition of its Rising Star challenge designed to increase the visibility of artists across Africa.

In addition to this, Audiomack will be sponsoring Afrochella’s block party on December 26th as the official streaming partner. Launched in 2019, Rising Star is an initiative created to discover and promote up-and-coming talent across Africa.



The first edition saw over a hundred entries from African artists compete for a chance to perform onstage at 2019 Afrochella, alongside a cash prize and a studio session with BBnZ Live - one of Ghana’s leading entertainment and artist management agencies.



This year, artists across the Africa continent are called upon to submit their music and portfolio to Audiomack for a chance to emerge as the winner of the second edition of the Rising Star challenge.



25 of the best submissions will be included in a curated Audiomack playlist for the public to discover these emerging talents. On January 12th, these submissions will be vetted and judged by music aficionados - Juls (British-Ghanaian producer), King Promise (Ghanaian singer-songwriter), and Olive Liv-Chisomebi Uche (Content Strategy Manager, Audiomack Africa). The chosen artist will win a cash prize of $1,000; a studio session at BBnZ Live as well as an artist feature on the Audiomack platform.



"We are proud to be able to provide a platform for the discovery of fresh and exciting music talents in Africa. Our Rising Star challenge is in line with our vision to ensure the delivery of authentic and quality music to the global audience. Afrochella presents an opportunity for Audiomack to accelerate our commitment of investing in rising artists and ultimately promote African music", said Adeyemi Adetunji (Head of Operations and Commercial Partnerships, Audiomack Africa).

Commenting on the initiative, Afrochella Founder, Abdul Karim-Abdullah said, "We are excited to combine efforts with Audiomack to help provide exposure and support to talented artists across Africa. We believe that Afrochella and Audiomack’s shared value in spotlighting and elevating local talent will drive the music ecosystem forward across the region".



'Rising Star' is currently underway and closes on 2nd January 2020. The Rising Star playlist will go live on the Audiomack platform from January 3rd till January 11th and the winner will be announced on January 12th. Artists can apply and find all information at afrochella.com/Blockparty



With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack remains committed to connecting with its African audience by investing resources into the region’s culture and communities.





