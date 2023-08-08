Auditions for 2023 Miss Health begins September 9

The 5th edition of Miss Health Ghana is themed 'Health For All; Empowering Girls with Menstrual Cups

Source: GNA

The 2023 Miss Health Ghana pageantry kicks off with auditions set for September 9, 2023, at the Accra City Hotel to select contestants who will battle for the ultimate crown later this year.

The fifth edition of Miss Health Ghana was launched last Saturday, with the ultimate winner getting to drive home an official car, cash prizes, and various ambassadorial deals from sponsors.



The fifth edition, themed "Health For All; Empowering Girls with Menstrual Cups," seeks to provide a platform for health practitioners to educate and provide solutions to solving menstrual problems.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageant, lauded health professionals for their selfless desire to render top services to their clients amid the challenges.



Madam Akyere Rockson urged health practitioners to take breaks from their work to help them rejuvenate while preventing medical negligence that could be detrimental to patients’ health.



"The role of our medical practitioners has to be lauded as they relentlessly offer the best services to their patients. I would urge them to take part in pageants such as the Miss Health platform so that they would rejuvenate themselves and suggest ways of improving the provision of health care.

"This year, Miss Health Ghana is on a mission to reduce period poverty and provide 5,000 girls with menstrual cups, and we would select the best contestants to be unable to undertake this project," she said.



Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum, winner of Miss Health Ghana 2019, who graced the launch, revealed how the platform had helped undertake some life-saving health advocacy.



"It is another journey of saving lives and ensuring healthy living among women and children. The Miss Health Ghana platform has aided my quest to affect lives, and I would like to thank the organisers for their support," she said.



The partners and sponsors for this year's Miss Health Ghana pageant include Okumah Hotels, Ocean Green Beach Villa, Accra City Hotels, Bel Aqua, Asouvo Security, and Sonotech Diagnostic Centre. Vfs Logistics, among others.