Australia Ambassador picks okro in nutritious soup Twitter poll

Okro soup

The Australian ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Adams, has ‘voted’ for okro in a Twitter poll on the most nutritious Ghanaian soup. The poll was posted by the World Food Program’s Ghana office.

“I thought Okro soup was the most nutritious Ghanaian soup. But take the vote and see what everyone else thinks,” the ambassador tweeted. The week-long poll, posted on Wednesday has five more days to run.



Ambassador Adams has been actively interacting with his followers on social media – Twitter and Facebook. He usually shares content relating to food, art, and innovation.



Another key area he posts on is his travels around the country meeting people and visiting places. In one of his posts last month, he described Adaklu near Ho in the Volta Region as Ghana’s Most Tidy Town.

Despite being resident in Ghana, the ambassador is the country’s representative to neighbouring West African countries including Togo, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mali.



