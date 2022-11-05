Autospy reveals Davido’s son Ifeanyi drowned – Police

Ifeanyi and mother, Chioma

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that after conducting an autopsy on Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi, it was declared that the 3-year-old died as a result of drowning.

Confirming the results to the media on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said;



“Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”



It was reported that the Adeleke family never objected to an autopsy after the body was recovered from the swimming pool at Davido's residence in Banana Island, Lagos.



However, the nanny and cook are still detained by the police for investigation.

On Monday, October 31, Ifeanyi was said to have passed away from drowning whiles his parents, Davido and Chioma were out on a trip.



Watch our latest programmes below:







