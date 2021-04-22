Award-winning entrepreneur Jay Saraiya joins Sound Lion Records addiction campaign

Nana Kottens, CEO of Sound Lion Records

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

The owner and CEO of JS Digital joins Sound Lion Records global campaign to bring awareness to addiction and mental health around the world.

Jay Saraiya is a young and dynamic man from Gujarat, India born on 8th November 1997. He owns his digital marketing and PR company called JSDigital.



Jay Saraiya has helped many Bollywood celebrities to shape up their online branding, roping in more and more fans and followers over different social media platforms. In other words, he takes care of effective image building of these celebs on the web landscape.



Sound Lion Records, USA, and JS Digital, India intends to use this collaborative effort to bring awareness to addiction and mental health crisis.

Addiction is a chronic disease with biological, psychological, and environmental factors that affect millions of people around the world.



Mr. Saraiya, believes that addiction is a global issue and is happy to partner with Sound Lion Records to bring attention to this global epidemic.



