Awards don’t put any money in my pocket – Unfazed King Promise

King Promise, Highlife and Afrobeats singer

Highlife and Afrobeats singer, Gregory Bortey Newman who goes by the stage name King Promise has told Amansan Krakye that he’s unbothered about not winning awards.

In an interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, King Promise said though he is also interested in winning awards, that’s not his main focus since awards don’t put money in his pocket.



“I don’t bother myself too much about awards because it doesn’t put any money into my pockets,” he said on the Kastle Drive show.



He added “Of course I’m not saying I don’t like awards obviously it is an appreciation of the job and it’s nice to know that you’ve been recognized.

“But that’s not my main focus, my focus is about doing good music and making the fans happy whilst making money through streaming of my songs,” he concluded.



Over the years, King Promise has been mocked on social media for grabbing a lot of nominations for his outstanding songs but hardly wins any of the awards he’s been nominated for.