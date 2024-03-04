Awilo Sharp Sharp and Charles Awurum's sorrowful tributes to Mr Ibu

Awilo Sharp Sharp and Charles Awurum

Nollywood actors Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu (Awilo Sharp Sharp) have paid tributes to their friend and colleague, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu.

The duo, who are currently in Ghana for the filming of Ghanaian actor LilWin's "A Country Called Ghana," took to social media to recount the devastating impact the news of Ibu's death had on them and how they had to suspend their shooting in Ghana to mourn him.



They also praised him for his talent, his generosity, and his ability to touch lives with his humour. They said he was a brother, a colleague, and a superhero, who will be sorely missed by many. They also urged the public to support his widow and his children, whom he left behind.



"The entertainment world has lost somebody, none of us know the agenda that God has in store for him, as in coming into this world. But we take joy in the fact that there are people who today will always testify that Ibu, in the course of his enterprise, healed them. He brought laughter, he brought happiness, and he brought healing to so many homes," Victor Osuagwu said.



"It was not easy. Ibu is a great man. He's a brother. He's somebody you want to be with anytime, anywhere. He's somebody you learn so much from. But it has happened. We pray for him.



"And I wish that the way you prayed for him and all contributed prayers for him and the family. Now, he left some children at home and a wife. Please, let's do what we can to still help people even after his death," Charles Awurum recounted.



Mr. Ibu was famous for his comic roles in movies such as 'Mr. Ibu', 'Mr. Ibu in London', 'Police Recruit', and 'Keziah'. He appeared in over 200 Nollywood films and won several awards and accolades for his outstanding performances.

Mr. Ibu's health issues first came to public attention last year, when one of his legs was amputated after fans donated to a crowd-funding scheme for his medical bills.



He also claimed to have survived several attempts to poison him. His son and adopted daughter were arrested in January for allegedly hacking into his phone and stealing $60,700 from him.



He died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 62, after suffering a cardiac arrest.



His death was confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President, Emeka Rollas, who expressed his grief and condolences to the Okafor family and the entire Nollywood community.



Mr. Ibu's journey in the film industry made him a legend not only in Nigeria but across Africa, considering his distinctive style and infectious humour.



He was a role model and an inspiration for many aspiring and established comedians on the continent and beyond. He will be remembered for his legacy of laughter and healing.

