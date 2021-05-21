Ayesem reveals inspiration behind his latest rap tune

Ghanaian rap artiste, Ayesem

Ghanaian rap artiste, Stephen Siaw, known in Showbiz as Ayesem has revealed the inspiration behind his newest rap tune dubbed ‘Bars of Realities.’

He disclosed that based on the recent upheaval in the country, he felt the urge to add his voice to the #FixTheCountry campaign.



He said, “I have lived through and experienced the events that birthed the #FixTheCountry campaign. I have experienced power outages, water shortages and systems that don’t work. These are realities of life. As an artist, I see myself as the voice of the youth and I felt the need to add my voice to the campaign."



The ‘Koti’ hitmaker gave insight into his choice of title. He said, “I decided on Bars of Realities because the content of the lyrics are matters of realities arising in the country. With my dexterity, I felt Bars of Realities was appropriate.”

He however debunked rumours that his songs are meant to attack political heads and parties but rather throw more light on social issues.



He as well disclosed that, he will be very happy if any of the political parties helped with the promotion of 'Bars of Realities'.