Ayesem set to drop Christmas banger ‘Party Papa’

Source: Michel Agyapong Agyapa, Contributor

Koti hitmaker, Ayesem is set to release a Christmas banger-tilled 'Party Papa' which is expected to take over Ghana this festive season.

The yet to be released banger is produced by award-winning Willis Beats and will be released on Friday, 18 December 2020.



The Takoradi born singer emerged the winner for the maiden edition of Melody Fm’s Kasahari battle in 2009 with Highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata as 1st runner–up.

The Western region's most decorated artiste, Ayesem over the year has been consistent after releasing a trending hit 'Koti' and currently signed under Shocks Entertainment.



Ayesem has since recorded several hit songs including One mic, Satan, Oluwa, Fantia Na Meka. He has also had major collaborations with artists like Castro, Old Solja, Kurl Songx, Kofi Kinaata amongst others.

