Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy patch things up with a public display of 'love'

Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi, the woman considered his number one fan, have had a rough relationship for months, with the latter openly expressing her sentiments about a jab the musician threw at her in an interview.

It seems that their enviable relationship had crushed until Thursday, December 1, when Ayisha joined Stonebwoy on stage during a live performance at Lamajo Fest to spray cash on him.



The move was greeted with loud cheers by attendees who were equally surprised to see the two together.



The Bhim Nation boss welcomed the female talent manager with a broad smile and warm embrace. According to social media users, this serves as a symbol of peace at last!

Ayisha nicknamed; 'She Loves Stonebwoy', has for years, dedicated her social media platforms to promoting and supporting the works of the celebrated Ghanaian Dancehall singer.



Check out the video below:



