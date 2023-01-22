Ayisha Modi finally confirms liposuction and tummy tuck rumours

Music investor cum promoter, Ayisha Modi, has opened up on her liposuction and weight loss journey.

Earlier, social media witnessed a huge transformation in Ayisha’s body stature after pictures of her new banging body went viral.



This created the perception that she underwent surgery to acquire the new look.



Ayisha Modi, who neither confirmed nor denied the development, has since been flaunting her body online the least chance she gets.



But after a long silence, Ayisha disclosed in an interview with Kofi TV how she went through body restructuring after a massive weight loss journey.



“I was very fat, and I weighed almost 500lbms. My BMI was also over average. Anytime I climb the stairs, my knee and back hurts. For about one year I couldn’t wear a brassier because my back hurts. My breast became heavy. So, I went to the hospital one day to fix my arm while I was in America. The doctor told me point blank that when they start the procedure and the drip is being kept on me, I’ll die. You know when you go for these surgeries, they inject you so you become numb or fall asleep. But in my case, the doctor said if they inject me with the medicine that commences the procedure, I will die within two minutes because my BMI was extremely high.

“The doctor said I cannot fix my body until I lose weight. So, he took me through the weight loss procedure. After I trimmed, I had a saggy body because I was very big. So I went through a procedure to get rid of the excess skin. I didn’t get rid of fat; it was the excess skin I got rid of. Naturally, I have a good shape, my waist is 22. The only thing I did was to remove the saggy skin. I did tummy tuck, muscle repair, and liposuction. I never touched my butt. Usually with ladies, when they suck in their tummy, it brings out their body stature,” she stated.



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG