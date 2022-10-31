0
Menu
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi joins Mzbel’s Asibolanga challenge

Video Archive
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest to join Mzbel’s dance challenge stemmed from her new viral song, “Asibolanga,” is popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, also known as ‘She loves Stonebwoy.'

Ayisha, who is also Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, was spotted online, grooving to the song which is believed to be a jab at the comedienne.

Afia and Ayisha’s famous banter was characterized by harsh insults, and strong allegations that shook the entertainment industry.

The two, ever since their feisty internet fight ended, do not see eye-to-eye and perhaps, the Asibolanga challenge is Ayisha’s new opportunity to poke Afia Schwarzenegger again.

However, more individuals are participating in the #Asibolanga challenge, which has taken over social media since the song’s release on October 28, 2022.

The tune’s controversial title, 'Asibolanga', is a name often used by Nana Tornado to refer to Afia after they fell out and started beefing each other on social media.

Checkout the video shared by Mzbel below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GODDESS MZBEL (@mzbeldaily)





EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Related Articles: