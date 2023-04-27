Ayisha Modi opts to donate her liver to KiDi

Ayisha Modi and KiDi captured together

Ghanaian entertainment enthusiast and entrepreneur, Ayisha Modi, has expressed her concern over a recent song by popular Ghanaian musician, KiDi.

In the song titled "I Lied", KiDi opens up about having to go through so many tribulations including having a liver disease among other revelations that have left some fans worried about his health.



In a post reacting to KiDi’s song, Ayisha Modi took to her Instagram page to share her concerns about KiDi's health and offered to donate her liver to him if they were compatible.



She stated, "Dear @kidimusic, I pray it's not true, but if it really is true and you want a donor, I could help if we're compatible. These lyrics are scaring me.



“I pray and hope it's just lyrics and there is nothing more to it. This song we won't sing along because the message it carries is heartbreaking, and we as Ghanaians are not ready to accept this."

KiDi had taken a break from social media, which many assumed was due to a major ailment, although he had not spoken about it publicly.



However, he recently returned and shared snippets of his new song before its release, which seems to confirm the fears of many fans.





ADA/BB