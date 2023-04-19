Ayisha Modi responds to Obrafour's lawsuit against Drake, demands payment for investments in Obrafour's album

Ghanaian music promoter, Ayisha Modi tackles Obrafour

Ghanaian music promoter, Ayisha Modi has made headlines after reacting to Obrafour's recent lawsuit against Canadian rapper, Drake.

In an Instagram post, Modi called out Obrafour for allegedly owing her money from investments she made in his 2009 album 'Kasiebo.'



She also alleged that the rapper’s former manager, Agyekum Kofi, was the reason she invested so much money into Obrafour's album and claimed that Obrafour needs to tell the truth about her investments before he can sue anyone.



Modi didn't hold back her feelings towards Obrafour, as she warned him that "You will be suing people saaaa to feed until you pay me back my money or you tell the world the truth. Karma and nature will catch up with ya."



The lawsuit in question involves Drake's alleged copyright infringement in his 2022 song 'Calling My Name' off his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.



Obrafour claims that Drake's team reached out to him for the use of his song 'Oye Ohene' remix which features Tinny.

Although Obrafour denied the request, Drake went ahead with the song anyway. Obrafour's legal team filed a case in the Southern District of New York, seeking "at least $10 million in damages" from Drake.



The lawsuit has caused a stir on social media, with many Ghanaians pledging to follow the case closely.



However, Ayisha Modi's allegations have added another layer to the already contentious legal battle. It remains to be seen how Obrafour and Drake's legal teams will respond to Modi's claims.



Read full post below:



Concert party ???????????????????????????????????? @iamobrafour make sure you pay me back all the money I Ayisha Modi invested in ur Album 13 years ago before you sue someone wai. Nature will catch up with u walaiii Ofoui.

“See who is suing someone. I cursed u . You will not have no peace until u come out and tell the world the truth about how I invested in ur KASIEBO ALBUM. @agyekumkofi was ur manager at that time and he was the main reason why I invested all that money in ur project. U will be suing people saaaa to feed until you pay me back my money or you tell the world the truth. Karma and nature will catch up with ya.”





ADA/DA