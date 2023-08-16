Ayisha Modi’s ‘explosive’ interview that destroyed Afia Schwarzenegger and Ohemaa Woyeje’s friendship

Ayisha Modi was hosted by popular AngelFM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, where the former made some disparaging comments about Afia Schwarzenegger.

Ayisha tackled issues pertaining to her relationship with Abass Sarki, as well as her countless feuds with the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, and Tracey Boakye, among others.



She resuscitated her feud with these three socialites while labeling them as prostitutes and ‘dragged them in the mud’ once again.



Ayisha stressed claims that these individuals live a fake lifestyle, adding that Afia Schwarzenegger, in particular, is a beneficiary of her benevolence.



Ayisha Modi recalled an instance when she even bought a mobile phone for Afia Schwarzenegger and even fed her at a point.



“I don’t engage in unnecessary feuds with someone I have once fed. I bought a phone for her some time ago, I called you to tell you about it, do you remember? A lot of these women engage in sexual bouts before they are able to feed themselves. They make money off men. A lot of them, including the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah. Ask Tracey Boakye where she got her money from. I won’t delve into that issue now. They are all fake,” Ayisha stated on Ohemaa Woyeje’s show.

But a displeased Afia in a sharp rebuttal, said,



“I was sitting down peacefully when you bought perfume for me, claiming that you will like to be my friend. I didn’t even appreciate the gesture because I never wanted you as a friend. As for the phone, I have given it out to one of my family members. Who do you feed? Can you feed my dog? Will you be able to afford the wee I smoke? All your family members are fools.”



The comedienne also expressed disappointment in her friend, Ohemaa Woyeje, for granting Ayisha Modi a platform to disrespect her.



Ohemaa, in what seemed like a subtle apology, later shared a picture of her and Afia Schwarzenegger with the caption, “I still love you the same.”



In response, Afia said, “Am sorry I don’t feel the same about you again.”







