Ayisha Modi shares her view on why Christian Atsu wasn’t celebrated while he was alive

Ayisha Modi is a music investor and an artiste manager

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi has shared her narrative about why Christian Atsu’s works weren’t projected enough while he was alive.

In the wake of the Ghanaian footballer’s demise, many have wondered why his good deeds weren’t trumpeted while he was alive.



The late footballer was said to be a great philanthropist, a support system for many who have encountered him, among others.



But all these were brought to the spotlight after his demise.



Analyzing the situation, Ayisha Modi shared why the ‘culture of praising the dead’ seems predominant among Ghanaians.



According to Ayisha, people would have been tagged all sorts of names if they had dared to celebrate the Black Stars winger while he was alive.



She said people, particularly celebrities, would have been described as ‘bootlickers’, ‘attention seekers’ among others if they had consistently eulogized him.

“To those of us in the media, if we dared celebrate him while he was alive, the simple commentary that would come from some of our colleagues and social media activists will be that he has bribed us or we are doing that because we want money or favour or recognition from him.



“How does he appreciate and even feel good about the good things he did now that he’s gone? We could have done it for him while he was alive.”



She also established that there are instances where people who have been continually praised for their good deeds relaxed at a point.



This Ayisha believes, could be the reason black people do not give others the praise due them while they are alive.



“Good people deserve to be praised while alive but maybe there is a very good reason why Ghanaian culture frowns upon praising a good person when he is alive. Our ancestors realized that often when a black man is praised alive, he tends to relax and don't get better so it's better to hold till he accomplishes much more but if he dies in the process, he is given all the praise and a descent barrier,” she added.



EB/BB