Ayisha Modi slams Kelvin Taylor for death threats against Stonebwoy, family

Ayisha Modi has vowed to deal with Kevin Taylor

Source: Derrick Ayim

US based Ghanaian NDC foot soldier Kelvin Taylor has issued words of threat to the family of award-winning Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, for asking Ghanaians to not politicize the #fixthecountry campaign.

Stonebwoy, reacting to a post made by "NDC Pidgin Tweets" on Twitter asked for the #fixthecountry campaign not to be politicised.



A part of his tweet read "which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians. The problem is you the parties politicizing everything."



Stonebwoy in the week of the #fixthecountry protests recorded a video freestyle addressing the government and asking them to listen to the cry of the youth for a better livelihood which he was heavily lauded for by social media users.



However, it seems this was not enough for political commentator Kelvin Taylor who feels Stonebwoy should have tweeted with the hashtag #fixthecountry in addition to show support for the cause.



In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian US-based Journalist stated that, in the absence of Stonebwoy, hoodlums will go to assassinate Stonebwoy’s wife and children by shooting them in the head.

On Saturday May 8th, close ally of Stonebwoy’s, Ayisha Modi took to her instagram page and stated that she will ensure that the law takes its course for the threats from Kelvin Taylor to Stonebwoy’s wife and children.



"This stupid Man Taylor is one of Ghana's biggest problems and the most stupid being on this earth, he is as useless as the word "P" in psychology.



Blind politics is one of the reasons why Ghana isn't moving forward, how can a stupid and useless fool like Kelvin Taylor be in the political space and expect a better nation.



"Coward and a hypocrite like you who can't even stay in your own country just because one political party is feeding you with food that my dogs will even reject, what at all do you want from @stonebwoyb, is @stonebwoyb part of those who took money during the political season? Do you know the number of politicians that approached me just for him to reject? "



