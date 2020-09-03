Entertainment

Ayisha Modi surprises Bofowaa on her birthday

Ciara Antwi (Bofowaa) and Ayisha Modi

Popular fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, known on social media as She_Loves_Stonebwoy, has given wife of Rev. Obofour, Ciara Antwi, a big birthday surprise.

Ciara, populary known as Bofowaa celebrated her 33rd birthday on September 2, 2020.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ayisha Modi stormed the house of the popular pastor with a saxophonist, balloons among other gifts to surprise Bofowaa.



She was seen blushing as she was couldn't hide her excitement.



Ciara Antwi was seen moving around and looking all excited as she was treated to the soothing music from the saxophonist.



Ayisha Modi , who was videoing the whole thing, indicated that she was only passing by and decided to join the celebration.

Ayisha who recently celebrated her birthday also received a birthday surprise form Reverend Obofour and wife.



As if that was not enough, Ayisha also arranged a special birthday breakfast for the woman of God.



