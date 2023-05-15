0
Ayisi shares a true life-inspired story on new song 'Can I Live?'

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware, better known by his stage name Ayisi, says he had to live a fearless life in pursuit of his music dreams, thereby encouraging others to do the same.

The "Can I Live?" song, which is from Ayisi's "Unbroken" album, is a spiritual and empowering song that encourages listeners to push hard in their quest for survival and should not be perturbed about the risks associated.

The hip-hop-fused song with highlife composition is a reminder of the cruelty of the world while inspiring listeners to be hopeful and continue to do good.

According to Ayisi, the song is grounded in his personal experiences, and its lyrics reflect his struggles in pursuit of stardom.

The song's chorus is a moment of reflection, asking listeners to pause and ask themselves, "Can I live?" This question encourages introspection and self-examination.

Ayisi emphasises the importance of staying true to oneself and pursuing one's dreams, regardless of the opinions of others. Again, a reminder that life is precious and should be lived to the fullest.

The first verse opens with the line, "Sɛ nea ɛteɛ biaa, amma live my life," which translates to "Come what may, I'll live my life." This line sets the tone for the rest of the song, emphasising the importance of living life on one's own terms.

Ayisi goes on to say, "I can't stop for nothing; I can't lie," affirming his commitment to being true to himself and his purpose, which is bigger than him and larger than life itself.

The song's lyrics are deeply spiritual, and Ayisi's message is grounded in the idea that being true to oneself and pursuing one's dreams is more important than seeking the approval of others.

With its uplifting message and catchy beat, "Can I Live" is by far one of the best songs written from the heart and a powerful reminder that we all have the power to live our lives fearlessly and authentically.

