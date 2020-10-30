B4Bonah’s ‘work’ is an Afrobeats masterpiece

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

A year after dropping a major hit (kpeme) with one-half of R2BEES, Mugeez, B4Bonah is out with another Afrobeat piece dubbed ‘Work’.

The single ‘Work’ which was written by the artiste was sung in English, Pidgin, and a bit of twi dominating the chorus.



From multifaceted rhythms, heavy percussion, repeating vocals, and Pidgin English. It won’t be a surprise that ‘Work’ is going to take-off internationally.



The upbeat, fun, and energetic melodies will get people dancing while they groove to the lyrics.



The song encourages hard work and the will power to keep pushing no matter your kind of work, From a line in the song which was sung in Twi and translated as, “ No matter, what we will do the work”

‘Work’ was produced by Zodivc and the video was directed by Kwame Boadi of Esse Studio with the help of @esseworldwide @kwameboadi Art direction @kukuo_kor Styled by @mohammedblakk @dripdripghanastyling Production manager @jay1mvp Colorist @apagstudios Dancer @skitew_dance_gh PR @sav_britt @Erica._arthur Mastered by @beatmasta_official1.



Lemuel Okpoti, Hanna Sarpong, Mohammed Black, Afronative, Marilyn Bugyei, Divine Boye, Yehoda Hammond, and captured by Asafuah the production of 'Work' was made possible.



Watch the video here:





Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor