BADSZN returns with 4-track EP 'A Little After Two'

Musician BADSZN

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

BADSZN returns to the scene with a statement as he releases his new EP ‘A Little After Two’, sounding as mesmerizing but as kinetic as ever.

The 4-track EP showcases the true depths of the multifaceted BADSZN and the swaying nature of his experiences.



The artist/producer enlists Stoneage Clan affiliates - King Joey, Wavy Willy, and Carl Keegan. He also features - Jaleel Thomas, Nii Amu, Ayibilla, and Fenix.



'A Little After Two’ opens up with an intro. Titled ‘Father Father’, the intro has a dark heavenly sound with choir samples hovering dark gritty trap drums. It is based on the reality of the youth, who are in the daily struggle of looking for a paycheck. It features Jaleel Thomas and Wavy Willy who lend their thoughts on their struggles in the daily search for money.



Following the EP’s intro is ‘Illegal’, the second track - which is a soulful guitar masterpiece which features Nii Amu and King Joey and basically talks about all the vices we face as a youth. Next is ‘Silika’, a fusion of Rock and Hip-Hop. ‘Silika’ features Ayinbilla who delivers a powerful message of flying high and living free in his native Frafra language.

The EP ends with ‘Recipe’, a soulful RnB song featuring Fenix. It talks about being what your lover needs and wanting to do more for your lover. A perfect end to a perfect tape.



Over the years, BADSZN has made contributions to the new growing Ghanaian sound by producing standouts like La Même Gang’s, ‘Snakes’, ‘Lost Ones’ by Darkovibes, ‘Nipa Gorgomi’ by Magnom, and ‘In God We Trust’ by King Joey & $pacely. With his new project, the chart-topping producer and artist put his best foot forward establishing him in a lane of his own by bringing refreshing sounds to the table.



'A Little After Two' is available on all digital streaming platforms. Stream here

