BBC Documentary: Traditionalists would never do this - Agradaa fires Christians for ‘betraying’ TB Joshua

Evangelist Mama Part, popularly known as Agradaa has descended heavily on Christians who are castigating the late Prophet TB Joshua following a documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She expressed her utmost disappointment in persons who claim to be Christians yet bastardized Prophet TB Joshua who is dead, yet, his ministry keeps getting attacks from people.



Nana Agradaa stated that the documentary detailing vices committed by the late prophet should not be the basis for others to lambast him because he dedicated his life to preaching the word of God.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa slammed Christians who seem to believe the details in the BBC documentary and chastise TB Joshua.



“Let's stand for the kingdom of God. The late TB Joshua was a man of God. He preaches the word of God for the world to know about Jesus. Today he is dead and there is a controversy about him, why can't we stand for the kingdom of God and defend our home? Christians!



"I am sad, let's stand for our family. Traditionalists and those who belong to the world would never do this, they will always protect their kingdom. Go and read Mark 3:25. And start thinking about what God said. Let's stand for our own. TB Joshua is a man of God,” she said.



Her comments come after the BBC released a documentary shedding light on alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Prophet TB Joshua.

The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



There have been mixed reactions to the documentary with some people criticizing the prophet, and others contesting the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the deceased man of God.



