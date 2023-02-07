BBC invites Steve Impact

Ghanaian born, UK based Gospel artiste Steve

Source: Frank Owusu, Contributor

Ghanaian born, UK based Gospel artiste Steve Impact is set to Minister in Ghana at this year’s GRACE “ENCOUNTER with Rev Agyeman’s Elvis and Prophet David Owusu at the UPSA Auditorium from the 11th to the 12th of Feb”.

Steve impact, was recently invited to the BBC Radio Studios in London for an interview on The Late Show. Being the first Artiste to be interviewed on the show for the first time in over two years, it was an “exciting moment” as stated by the host Lionheart. This marks another milestone in Steve’s fast rising gospel ministry since its official launch in 2022.



The Sound Of Worship



Steve Impact's latest single 'THE SOUND OF WORSHIP' was the reason the BBC granted him the interview.



The ministry of Steve Impact is known for excellence. However, 'The sound of worship' takes it to a whole new different tangent of excellence. The sheer dedication in the song's writing process to its production is evident by ear and overwhelmingly backed by the spirit of God. The song's accompanying high quality video will take you on a memorable journey and draw you into a worship atmosphere from the standpoint of the writer as it captures the nature of unique landmarks and beautiful sceneries portraying the amazing hand works of God.



"Our God deserves the best" reiterated Steve Impact, hence the use of UK's finest musicians and also the services of the legendary Metropolis Studios in London.



Metropolis studios have been the audio giant behind A-List artists such as Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran, Adele and now yours truly Steve Impact.

Steve Impact's conversation with the BBC captured his ministry's contribution to the community and The latest single ‘The Sound Of Worship’.



BBC Symphonic Orchestra



During the exciting and engaging interview, Steve hinted at a future release with the esteemed BBC SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA. This will be part of the upcoming releases from his ministry that seeks to bless the body of Christ and the world as a whole.



Tours & events



Steve Impact teased his fans with some information on his upcoming tour in Europe and Africa. This will be impactful for his fans across the globe who have already been touched by his singles ‘Back to You’ and ‘The Sound of Worship’.



Steve continues to cover a wide spectrum in the gospel music scene with a large multicultural audience across the world, be sure to follow him on all his social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.