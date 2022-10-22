BBNaiija star Rico Swavey laid to rest amid tears in Lagos

Rico Swarvey's funeral

The remains of reality TV star and singer, Patrick Adebowale Fakoya better known by his nickname, Rico Swavey, has been laid to rest in Lagos.

Recall that the 29-year-old Big Brother Naija star was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday, October 11, and sadly passed away on Thursday, October 13, from the injuries he sustained.



A service of songs and night of tribute was held in his honour in Victoria Island on Wednesday, October 19, and many of his colleagues were in attendance.



His burial procession took place the following day in Lagos as well.



A funeral mass was held for him at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, and then his remains was moved to the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was laid to rest.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.



See pictures and a video from his funeral below:







