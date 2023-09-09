BBNaija: 'Open bathroom system was my greatest challenge' – Former housemate

Lucy Edet Essien was recently evicted from the BBNaija All-Star's edition

Lucy Edet Essien was recently evicted from the BBNaija All-Star after just two weeks in the house.

The Calabar-born reality TV star shared during her conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons going back into the house wasn't what she expected, hence her reason for wanting to leave barely 24 hours after going in.



The celebrity chef shared this and many other intriguing details behind the scenes. Take your time to read through and enjoy the insightful conversation.

We asked Lucy what was the most challenging dynamics for her during her short spell back on the show. She said the bathroom arrangement is where male and female housemates take their showers in an open environment.



"For me, the most challenging thing was just the open-plan bathroom system, other than that, I think everything else was okay. The settings with the shower area was hmmm."