BBNaija housemate Laycon expresses desire to work with Kwesi Arthur

2020 Big Brother Naija housemate Laycon has expressed his desire to work with Kwesi Arthur on a song.

Laycon disclosed this in a conversation with his fellow housemates as they were having a conversation about Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur and Joey B, and their songs.



In the course of the conversation, Laycon said he loves Kwesi Arthur’s music and he wants to work with him.



“I would like to work with that Kwesi Arthur guy,” he said.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Laycon is a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos. He is a rapper and singer and is currently signed on to Fierce Nation record label.



