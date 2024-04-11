BGT’s Alesha Dixon surprises Sarah Kittoe on SkyNews live

Sarah [L] in awe as she watched Alesha's video message

Source: Tech Focus

Britain's Got Talent celebrity judge Alesha Dixon gave 11-year-old British-Ghanaian author of four books, Sarah Kittoe, a pleasant surprise when she sent a video message to Sarah during a live interview on Sky News TV in the UK.

Sarah was on the UK Tonight Show on Sky News to talk about her fourth book, "Ama and The Lost Key," which was inspired by her maiden trip to Ghana in 2023.



Before Alesha’s video message was played, Sarah had mentioned the celebrity musician and author as one of her two favourite authors, stating that Alesha’s book series, "Lightning Girl," was an inspiration to her because that was the first book in which she saw a character looking like her (Sarah), with an afro and puffy hairdo.



In the video message, Alesha congratulated Sarah on her fourth book and all the good work she was doing, including donating to two charities in the UK and refurbishing a library for a school in Ghana.



“I read your story in the newspaper and it was very touching – it is because of people like you that I do what I do, and hearing your stories validates that and motivates me to keep going,” she said.



Alesha said her dream is to inspire the next generation, and for that, she was thrilled that her book – "Lightning Girl," inspired Sarah to dream and do great things because “that was the intention of that book.”

“I am sending you all the love and all the luck in the world. I hope to meet you in person one day…” then she left her with a kiss. Throughout the period Alesha’s video was playing, Sarah had a dropped jaw in complete surprise.



But later, she told the show host that she had hoped that people like Alesha were going to watch the show and see, and for that, she was very grateful that her prayer had been answered. Sarah then signed copies of her books to be presented to Alesha Dixon.



Sarah's dad, Albert Kittoe, who was also on the show, said he is particularly surprised by his daughter's choice to donate all the proceeds of her book to charity at such a young age. However, he added that he believes Sarah took inspiration from their family value which they donate to charity every Christmas.



“I saw the joy on her face any time we went out to donate food and other items to homeless people during Christmas, and I believe that is where she took the inspiration from,” he said.



