BHIM Concert will happen at all cost; IGP will spearhead extremely tight security – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is very confident that his BHIM Concert, as scheduled for 22nd December at the Accra Sports Stadium, will definitely take place.

The Dancehall musician has expressed that no amount of confusion, or wrong narratives purported by the likes of Shatta Wale will deter him from pulling through with the event.



Stonebwoy’s statement comes in the midst of the ongoing controversies and the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Shatta Wale in booking the Accra Sports Stadium for his December concert.



Earlier on Wednesday, Shatta Wale bemoaned what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue.



In a Facebook live expressing utmost range, Shatta accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, and the deliberate scheduling of his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



But reiterating his views on the matter, Stonebwoy said no sabotage of a sort has taken place.

Describing Shatta’s rants as false narratives, the BHIM Nation boss said his event will definitely take place.



“It is happening live and there is no truth that anybody is being sabotaged out there. It's really interesting when you get to know the background and realize that the narrative out there is really not what it is. I will reassure everyone that it is indeed happening. It will happen!



“Thanks to everyone who played a role in making sure we are able to secure the venue. The National Sports Authority, the professor himself, the Creative Arts Agency CEO Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, and Mr. Okraku-Mantey. They all ensured to help this happen,” he expressed in an interview with Jay Foley on 3Music.



Taking into consideration the threats that emanated from Shatta’s rants and the outrage from the SM fans, Stonebwoy said his team would stop at nothing, in ensuring an extremely tightened security.



“I want to ensure that security is going to be top-notch! Top top top notch. With our able IGP on board, we can’t go wrong. I believe that he is a father to all of us and a father to me. We need to build back the people’s confidence because we care about the people. Also, we need to be able to set quality standards and yardsticks that we can be known for,” he emphasized.

