BT International Modeling Agency gets nominated in Face of Ghana Youth Awards 2021

BT International Modeling Agency has been nominated in the Model Agency of the Year category

International Modelling agency based in Ghana, BT Model Agency has bagged a nomination in the 2021 Face of Ghana Youth Awards (FOGYA).

BT International Modeling Agency were nominated in the Model Agency of the year category, and look favorite to win the award.



The Modelling Agency has provided models for prestigious fashion shows like the International Milan fashion week, Glitz fashion week, Dubai fashion week, Runway Ghana, Accra Fashion Week, fashion connect and Malawi fashion week, and numerous high-end music videos.

BT Model is headed by Nana Ama Bosompemaa, who expressed her delight at seeing the agency getting recognized for the work they have put into the modelling industry.



FOGYA will be held on 30th January at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in Accra.