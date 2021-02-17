BT International Modeling Agency spends Val’s day with the New Life Orphanage Home

The items included bags of cement

Ghana-based international modeling agency BT Model Agency led by its CEO Nana Ama Bosompemaa spent this Valentine’s Day with the children of the New Life Orphan

Done in partnership with Cypress Ghana, the charity event dubbed Love Feast for the children, saw a donation of different items from the team.



CEO of BT Model Agency, Nana Ama Bosompemaa, expressed joy at being able to show love to the Orphanage and hopes to do more of such donations in the future.

Speaking to the CEO of Cypress Ghana on why they partnered with BT Model Agency, Christopher Sowah (CEO) said ‘BT Model is an amazing brand grooming the next top models and also when giving is part of your life, you never lack. Only progress comes your way in abundance with God on your side’.



He went on to thank all those who donated in cash or kind for helping to put smiles on the faces of the children this past Valentine’s Day.