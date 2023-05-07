'Baa he otɛ' - Black Sherif sings Adane Best's track after VGMA AOTY victory speech

Black Sherif

Veteran musician Adane Best may not have been at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event on May 6 but he was celebrated by the man who won the biggest award on the night.

Black Sherif, the latest Artsite of the Year (AOTY) after receiving his award started out by singing Adane Best's evergreen 'Baa he otɛ' track before delivering his victory speech.



After singing a famous line of the track, he announced the release of an upcoming album and dedicated the win to his parents, family and to the whole of Konongo Zongo.



Full name, Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, the 21-year-old was the clear frontrunner for the award even though there was a stiff contest from Piesie Esther.



He was announced winner for the award which is the topmost gong on the night and was greeted with rapturous cheers from the audience.



Popularly referred to as Blacko, the rising star has had a phenomenal year, with his hit singles and album topping charts across the country and making waves globally.

Many fans have been captivated by his unique sound and style, which combine elements of Hip-life, High-life, and Afrobeat.



Aside Piesie Esther, other contenders for the award were, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi and Joe Mettle.













