Baba Sadiq ‘roars’ at Shatta Wale

Former 3Music Network CEO, Baba Sadiq has slammed Shatta Wale for his comments during the Meek Mill saga.

Earlier, the dancehall artiste poked Ghanaians who poured out their frustrations at President Akufo-Addo, following Meek Mill’s release of the music video shot at the Jubilee house.



Shatta described all those who have criticized the American rapper and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as villagers.



“You wan go America go take pictures for White House. You say “year of return “and your own black brother come shoot video as he return home you bore ..You are a villager trust me!!!



“You won’t solve your problem. You want to fight with president. see mumu …Jon. There’s a better beef coming up. Forget president beef and let’s wait for the great beef …You can’t show Nana anything. so shut up,” he earlier stated.



But reacting to the development, Baba Sadiq who appears peeved with Shatta Wale’s statements labelled him as clueless.



According to the popular music investor, Shatta Wale’s statement were borne out of sheer ignorance.

“People like Shatta Wale always take advantage of things to spew their ignorance. We sit down in this country and a foreign rapper is allowed to desecrate the presidency and the essence of our statehood and you say what? The presidency is the seat of power, seat of government. That is where power is executed and you allow anybody to just walk-in. that massive security breach? They record that ugly song filled with sexual violence and put it out and Shatta Wale said what?



“If the argument is that these people are promoting tourism, Ghanaian artistes organized shows this December, wasn’t it meant to boost tourism? If these Ghanaian artistes including Shatta were even hosted at the Jubilee House and parted on the back or even given incentives for doing a good job, wouldn’t that be okay?” he stated in an interview with AccraFM.



Watch the video below:







