Baba Sadiq slams government over unfulfilled promises made to creative arts industry

Music and media entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq

Music and media entrepreneur, Abdulai Abu Sadiq popularly known as Baba Sadiq has chastised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for not showing enough commitment to fulfill the promises made to the creative arts industry.

He noted that out of the numerous promises captured in the NPP manifesto, the only one they’ve fulfilled is the passage of the Creative Industry bill which he noted is commendable.



The media entrepreneur indicated that the building of 21 amphitheaters and the establishment of the creative arts council as promised by the NPP is yet to be fulfilled adding that it does not speak well of the government.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 which GhanaWeb monitored, on Friday, October 6, 2023, Baba Sadiq noted that there has not been strong political will by the government to see to the enablement of the creative arts sector.



“The NPP coming into power made almost 21 promises to the sector. Aside from seeing to the passing of the Creative Industry Bill, they are not able to deliver on all of it. I mean, you mentioned even the setting up of the Creative Arts Council.



“So aside from the passing of the Creative Industry Bill, everything they [NPP] have promised for some time now, for almost eight years now, has not been delivered," he said.



He further said: “That's why it's difficult for Socrate to be able to tell you exactly what the timelines are [for the completion of amphitheaters promised by gov't] because even the higher-ranking authorities in government today would not be in the position to tell you. Because really and truly there has not been any strong political will to see to the enablement of the sector,

“There has not been any proper plan and deliberate action to say we're going to lift the tourism, arts and culture space.”



