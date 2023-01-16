0
Baboons using technology to attack humans - DKB shades Shatta Wale

DKB Funny Face 6 Ghanaian comedian, DKB

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, alias DKB, has slammed dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for insulting some media personalities in a Facebook live video he shared over the weekend.

DKB chose a proverbial route to lash out at Shatta Wale alluding to how the latter was abusing the use of technology.

He was reacting via Twitter to a video clip of Kwadwo Sheldon’s response to Shatta Wale - the YouTuber was one of the personalities Shatta Wale attacked.

“You know technology is downgraded when you find baboons using it to attack humans,” DKB wrote in his tweet of January 16, 2023.

United Showbiz host, Nana Ama McBrown and Captain Smart of Onua TV were other personalities the Shatta Movement boss had a go at.

The "On God" artiste stated that McBrown wasn’t unqualified to be a presenter on UTV.

“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her," he said.



ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
