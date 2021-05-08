Back-up vocalists deserve to be recognized - Atea Tina

Atea Tina has over 20 years experience as a backing vocalist

Talented female vocalist, Atea Tina has expressed that backing vocalists in the country deserve more credit and recognition than they already have.

She noted that, back-up vocalists in our part of the world should also be recognized just like songwriters and even instrumentalists are being recognized in other parts of the world.



“Our part of the world does not pay so much attention to back-up vocalists and I also think they should be added to the award schemes because, they add such a special touch to music that I think we have avoided for a long time and it’s time we added them to it” she mentioned.



Talking to, Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show Atea Tina shared that, “A lot of people know the voice but not the face behind it which is quite sad. We should be added to the award schemes to give an opportunity to people to know the faces behind the songs they hear”.

She disclosed that she loves her job but one of the disadvantages that comes with it is that, “If you don’t ever come out on a solo project, nobody will ever know about you so backup vocalists being on our award schemes is something we have to put into consideration”.



She furthered that for about 20 years of being a backup vocalist, “I have never for once been recognized for all I’ve done and I think it should change because, we complete the songs and we have to be recognized for it”.