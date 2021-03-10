Background vocalist , Nana Ama honored at 3Music Women's Brunch

Source: Raphael Van Dickson

Vocalist cum Highlife Musician Nana Ama Dadzie, has since the mid to late 90’s been the vocal power behind some of the greatest hits of the late 90’s and 2000’s. Her extensive work and catalogue as a background vocalist in unparalleled.

She’s worked with almost all the top Ghanaian talents one can think of and backed more than 1500 songs most of which became run-away hits. She also worked with numerous producers including the famed Zapp Mallet, Hammer Of The Last Two, Jay Q, Morris Babyface, Roro, The Late Bodo Staiger.



She has in the last few years she led the call and made a strong case for better engagement of people who play pivotal roles behind scenes in shaping the most important product of the music industry, the MUSIC. This call from her for inclusion and her extensive work makes her a perfect addition to the 3Music Womens Brunch honors roll.

Hosted by the Ladies of the Awards board in line with the 3Music award’s social impact campaign to amplify the need for equal representation and inclusion in the entertainment industry, the annual 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch celebrate the women who make, enable and amplify our music whilst celebrating Ghanaian female artistry in a glitzy, high fashion event to commemorate international Women’s day.





