Bail restrictions eased as Hajia4Reall roams the streets of New York

Mona Montrage popularly known as 'Mona4Reall or Hajia4reall'

It appears the US court has heeded Hajia4Reall’s plea to ease her bail restrictions as she has been captured in another state.

Earlier, Hajia’s situation was somewhat likened to a house arrest, as she was barred from moving outside her apartment despite the fact that she still had a GPS tracker stuck to her ankle.



As part of her jail requirements, she wasn’t supposed to move an inch outside her condominium in New Jersey where she is based with her aunt.



But in a new development, the popular socialite was seen at the Times Square in New York City.



She posed and strutted for the camera in a two-pieced green outfit paired with some white sneakers and a woven hang bag.



The video which was first shared by Hajia4Reall on Snapchat has since circulated online amidst interesting remarks from individuals.

While some are excited to see that she is making progress in her case, others have questioned why she hid her ankle tracker in her wide-leg green pants.



Hajia4Reall makes some demands in court



Earlier, Hajia4Reall said her daughter will begin elementary school soon and before she commences, she desired to give her a series of treats.



She pleaded with the court to allow her to take her daughter out shopping, visit amusement parks and so on.



Also, in her statement in court, she prayed the judge to permit her to move around her New Jersey neighborhood and some parts of New York.

The socialite said if in any case, the court doubts her, the tracking device on her ankle is enough to monitor her movements.



“She said she’d be happy if she is permitted to move around New York, particularly, the South East areas. and even move around New Jersey where she is currently based. She said in the UK, she was given some time from 6 am to 6 pm to move around. But currently, in the US, she has been confined. So in this case, she wants to be allocated the same time..” KofiTV reported.



Background



Mona Faiz Montage, also known as Hajia4Reall/ Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



The 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15th and was granted a $500,000 bail under the condition of house confinement.

Mona has been slapped with seven charges including felony, fraud, theft, and money laundering, conspiracy to wire fraud among others.



Watch the video below:













