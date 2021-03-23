‘Balance’ by MzVee ft. Sarkodie featured on BBC 1Xtra’s Africa 360 Playlist

Singer MzVee

‘Balance,’ a song by MzVee featuring Sarkodie is featured on BBC 1Xtra’s Africa 360 Playlist.

The song is off her fourth studio album ‘InVEEncible.’



Launched on March 19, Africa360 is a specially curated content celebrating African music and culture. It serves as a “destination for good vibes, fun and high energy with exclusive live performances, special interviews, artist takeovers and brand new mixes for BBC Sounds.”



“As a network 1Xtra has always been at the forefront of championing the African music scene and it’s important we continue to do so, not only by supporting current artists but by investing in the next generation of African artists. 1Xtra’s ‘Africa 360 with…’ stated Faron McKenzie, Head of 1Xtra in an earlier statement.



“BBC Sounds series will authentically showcase the varied sounds from the continent spearheaded by icons of that region, whilst our ‘Amapiano to AfroHouse’ music mixes will become a destination to hear the latest sounds from the pioneers and champions of this new and exciting genre.”

Songs by Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Yaw Tog, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol and many others are featured on the playlist.



MzVee recently released the visuals of her song ‘You Alone’ in partnership with Trace TV.



Known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, Vee has already released videos for ‘Baddest Boss’ ft Mugeez, ‘Hallelujah’ ft Medikal and ‘Balance’ ft Sarkodie.