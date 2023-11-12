Ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo from preaching - A Plus to Christian Council

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has weighed in on the recent travails being suffered by gospel artiste and preacher, Cecilia Marfo.
The artiste this week tearfully narrated how her church of over 400 members had been reduced to 40 after she was attacked by Kennedy Agyapong, a lawmaker, and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger; years back.
Later in the week, fellow musician, evangelist Diana Asamoah lashed out at Marfo accusing her of courting public sympathy by her tear-filled interview.
A Plus, however, has a harsh verdict on both women.
"Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo need to be banned by the Christian Council, banned from preaching any gospel because they don't have a grasp of what they are saying, they are just confusing people.
"They have made unattractive, they are fooling with the name of Jesus Christ and misusing his name in their own interest," he charged.
A Plus was speaking on the November 11 edition of United Showbiz programme on UTV.
Watch his submission below:
Christian Council should ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo - @Kwameaplus #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/UzGBI23wAO— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 12, 2023
SARA
You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- ‘This is an old picture; cut the crap!' – A Plus reacts to viral wedding photos of NAPO
- What A Plus told IGP Dampare during police interaction session with creative arts industry
- Is he your classmate? - NPP communicator punches A Plus, Bullgod over criticisms of Akufo-Addo
- Fadda Dickson blamed for ‘insults’ used by United Showbiz pundits on UTV
- Mills was insulted, Mahama accused of murder by NPP people, nothing happened – A Plus fires
- Read all related articles