Ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo from preaching - A Plus to Christian Council

Cecilia Marfo and Diana Asamoah

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has weighed in on the recent travails being suffered by gospel artiste and preacher, Cecilia Marfo.

The artiste this week tearfully narrated how her church of over 400 members had been reduced to 40 after she was attacked by Kennedy Agyapong, a lawmaker, and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger; years back.



Later in the week, fellow musician, evangelist Diana Asamoah lashed out at Marfo accusing her of courting public sympathy by her tear-filled interview.



A Plus, however, has a harsh verdict on both women.



"Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo need to be banned by the Christian Council, banned from preaching any gospel because they don't have a grasp of what they are saying, they are just confusing people.



"They have made unattractive, they are fooling with the name of Jesus Christ and misusing his name in their own interest," he charged.



A Plus was speaking on the November 11 edition of United Showbiz programme on UTV.

Watch his submission below:





Christian Council should ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo - @Kwameaplus #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/UzGBI23wAO — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 12, 2023

SARA